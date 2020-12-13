Texas A&M Drops First Game of Season at TCU

The Aggies record now stands at 3-1

FORT WORTH, Texas — RJ Nembhard scored 16 points and distributed nine assists and TCU beat Texas A&M 73-55 on Saturday.

Mike Miles scored 15 with five assists for the Horned Frogs (5-2), PJ Fuller scored 13 with four assists and TCU tallied 22 assists on 26-for-50 (52%) shooting. TCU made 10 of 23 from 3-point range.

Texas A&M (3-1) shot 18 for 47 (38%) and missed 13 of 17 from 3-point range. Jay Chandler led the Aggies with 12 points, Quenton Jackson scored 11 and Emanuel Miller 10.

Miles' layup with 12:03 remaining before halftime gave the Horned Frogs an 11-10 lead and they led the rest of the way. TCU went on to outscore the Aggies 30-8 over the next nine minutes and went on to build a 42-21 halftime lead.

Jaedon LeDee's layup with 14:12 remaining gave TCU its largest lead at 58-25.

Despite the fact it was the 165th all-time game between the two teams, it was their first against each other since 1996 when they were both playing in the former Southwestern Conference.