Texas A&M-Tennessee Kickoff Time Announced

Before traveling to Knoxville, Tenn. the Aggies are set to take on South Carolina in Columbia with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m. on ESPN.
Credit: Craig Bisacre
STARKVILLE, MS - OCTOBER 17, 2020 - Head Coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies and team during the game between the Mississippi St. Bulldogs and the Texas A&M Aggies at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Football game at Tennessee on November 14 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. (CT) and will be televised by ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference.

 

TV Selections – November 14

Georgia at Missouri                11:00 CT          ESPN

Vanderbilt at Kentucky            11:00 CT          SEC NETWORK

Texas A&M at Tennessee       2:30 CT            ESPN

Auburn at Mississippi State    3:00 CT            SEC NETWORK

Alabama at LSU                       5:00 CT            CBS

Arkansas at Florida                 6:00 CT            ESPN

South Carolina at Ole Miss     6:30 CT            SEC NETWORK