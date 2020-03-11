Texas A&M-Tennessee Kickoff Time Announced

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Football game at Tennessee on November 14 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. (CT) and will be televised by ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference.
Before traveling to Knoxville, Tenn. the Aggies are set to take on South Carolina in Columbia with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m. on ESPN.
TV Selections – November 14
Georgia at Missouri 11:00 CT ESPN
Vanderbilt at Kentucky 11:00 CT SEC NETWORK
Texas A&M at Tennessee 2:30 CT ESPN
Auburn at Mississippi State 3:00 CT SEC NETWORK
Alabama at LSU 5:00 CT CBS
Arkansas at Florida 6:00 CT ESPN
South Carolina at Ole Miss 6:30 CT SEC NETWORK