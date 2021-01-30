No. 20 Tennessee at No. 8 Texas A&M Rescheduled for Next Sunday

The game was originally set to be played on New Year’s Day, but was postponed due to COVID-19 complications within the Tennessee program.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Southeastern Conference has announced that the Tennessee at Texas A&M game will be played at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7 in Reed Arena and will be broadcasted on SEC Network.

