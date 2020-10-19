Texas A&M’s Schachter Claims Championship as the Aggies Go Undefeated on Final Day of TCU Invitational

In singles action, all four Aggies secured wins against foes from OU

FORT WORTH, Texas — Texas A&M men’s tennis went undefeated as Noah Schachter was crowned the individual champion on the final day of the TCU Invitational Sunday at TCU’s Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center. Joining the Aggies and Horned Frogs in the metroplex were student-athletes from Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Baylor.

The Aggies finished the weekend perfect in doubles action at the TCU Invitational as Noah Schachter and Stefan Storch topped Charlie Broom and Nick Stachowiak before Barnaby Smith and Pierce Rollins bested Finn Bass and Sebastian Nothhaft of Baylor.

In singles action, all four Aggies secured wins against foes from OU. Storch defeated Justin Schlageter 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, Rollins blasted Matt Rodriguez 7-5, 6-2, Smith topped Jake Van Emburgh 6-4, 7-5 and Schachter beat Mason Beiler 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 7-5. On the weekend, Schachter posted 14 points through a 3-0 doubles record and a 2-1 singles effort.

The Aggies are back in action next weekend at both the Gamecock Fall SEC Shootout in Columbia, S.C. and the ITA Texas Regional in Waco, Texas.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Steve Denton

On the weekend in Fort Worth…

“The Aggies were very impressive with a 10-2 singles record and a 6-0 record in doubles. We had a very productive weekend. I thought the guys battles hard today and am very happy with the effort.”

TCU Invitational Results

Singles

Day One

Stefan Storch (A&M) def. Nevin Arimilli (Texas) 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(5)

Barnaby Smith (A&M) def. Chih Chi Huang (Texas) 6-2, 6-3

Pierce Rollins (A&M) def. Leighton Allen (Texas) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

Cleeve Harper (Texas) def. Noah Schachter (A&M) 6-4, 2-6, 6-1

Day Two

Stefan Storch (A&M) def. Eduardo Roldan (TCU) 6-4, 7-6(7)

Jake Fearnley (TCU) def. Barnaby Smith (A&M) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

Pierce Rollins (A&M) def. Max Kurzban (TCU) 6-0, 6-1

Noah Schachter (A&M) def. Luc Fomba (TCU) 6-4, 6-2

Day Three

Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Mason Beiler (OU), 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 7-5

Barnaby Smith (TAMU) def. Jake Van Emburgh (OU), 6-4, 7-5

Stefan Storch (TAMU) def. Justin Schlageter (OU), 4-6, 7-6, 6-4

Pierce Rollins (TAMU) def. Matt Rodriguez (OU), 7-5, 6-2

Doubles

Day One

Noah Schachter/Stefan Storch (A&M) def. Luke Hammond/Emile Hudd (OSU), 8-2

Barnaby Smith/Pierce Rollins (A&M) def. Etienne Donnet/Eduardo Roldan (OSU/TCU), 8-3

Day Two

Noah Schachter/Stefan Storch (A&M) def. Micah Braswell/Jacob Bullard (Texas), 8-3

Barnaby Smith/Pierce Rollins (A&M) def. Nathan Han/Jonathan Sheehy (OU), 8-2

Day Three

Noah Schachter/Stefan Storch (TAMU) def. Charlie Broom/Nick Stachowiak (BU), 8-5