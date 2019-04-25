COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 11 Texas A&M men's tennis team placed four student-athletes on the All-SEC Team, announced Thursday by the league office.

Leading the pack for the Aggies was No. 37 Carlos Aguilar, an All-SEC First Team member for the first time. The Maroon & White trio of No. 76 Hady Habib, No. 78 Valentin Vacherot and No. 103 Barnaby Smith earned All-SEC Second Team honors.

Aguilar earned All-SEC honors for the second straight season after becoming a member of the Second-Team and All-Freshman teams last year. The La Paz, Bolivia native, played No. 1 singles for nearly every match this season as he claimed a team-best nine ranked wins. In doubles action, Aguilar and Smith are ranked No. 7 in the country as he is on pace to earn All-American honors for the second straight year. The tandem are 11-6 in doubles play after topping four ranked teams this spring.

Vacherot, a junior from Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France has earned All-SEC honors all three seasons in Aggieland as a member of the Second Team all three season and All-Freshman honors in 2017. The singles All-American from a season ago became the first Aggie to earn a 12-0 mark in SEC play and one of only two student-athletes to accomplish the feat this season, joining SEC Player of the Year and All-SEC First Teamer Nuno Borges of Mississippi State.

Habib garnered All-SEC honors for the second time, the sophomore was on the All-Freshman team in 2017. The Houston, Texas native turned in a 14-6 dual mark this spring including a 8-4 mark against league foes.

Smith, a sophomore from High Wycombe, England, is likely the most improved player in the conference this season as he earns all-conference recognition for the first time. After featuring on court six a freshman and recording a 13-8 mark, the resilient right hander has posted a 19-4 mark primarily on court four including a perfect, 11-0, mark in nonconference action. Smith is ranked No. 7 in doubles alongside Aguilar and is on pace to earn a national seed in the upcoming NCAA Doubles Championship.

Texas A&M, which went 10-2 and earned third place in the SEC standings, is 20-7 overall to mark the ninth time that the Coach Denton’s teams have secure 20 or more wins in a season in his 12-year tenure. The Aggies now await the NCAA Championship Selection Show, which reveals the 64-team field on April 29 at 5 p.m. on NCAA.com. Texas A&M is expecting to make a 25th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament and are likely to host First and Second Round matches for the seventh straight year.