COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 13 Texas A&M men's tennis team (6-3) swept Rice (3-4), 7-0, at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center Friday evening.

“It was great for us to get back outside and get a match under our belt,” Texas A&M head coach Steve Denton said. “I didn’t think the tennis would be great today because it was our first match outdoors in a while, but I thought our guys responded well and competed well on every court. Attitudes were good out there. I am pleased with the overall effort.”

The Maroon & White claimed the doubles point to open the match as Hady Habib and Pranav Kumar won 6-3 on the third court and Valentin Vacherot and Noah Schachter triumphed, 7-5, on court two.

In singles action, the Aggies claimed five of six first sets as No. 31 Carlos Aguilar raced to a 6-1, 6-1 win on court three to push A&M ahead 2-0. Shortly after Aguilar’s victory, Schachter got back in the win column with a 6-3, 6-2 result on court four. No. 34 Habib clinched the win for A&M as he defeated Sumit Sarkar 6-3, 6-4 on court one.

No. 3 Vacherot picked up his team-leading seventh straight victory to claim his 64th career dual singles win which ties for 18th most in program history. Vacherot is three wins from moving into a tie for 10th on the all-time A&M ledger.

Guido Marson and Pierce Rollins picked up wins to complete the sweep for the Aggies. Marson improved to 4-2 this spring while Rollins collected his first collegiate dual match singles victory.

The Aggies own a 37-5 advantage in the all-time series between the former Southwest Conference foes. A&M has won nine straight in the series and are 10-2 against the Owls under Denton’s direction.