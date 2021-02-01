Centennial Anniversary of Birth of the 12th Man Celebrated in 2021-22

Exactly one year from today will be the 100th anniversary of the iconic 12th Man’s origin, which ranks as perhaps the most famous tradition and trademark in all of sports. Often imitated but never duplicated, Texas A&M University has defended its 12th Man trademark against infringement over 500 times since becoming the sole owner in 1990.

The 12th Man dates back to the 1922 Dixie Classic bowl game when Texas A&M student E. King Gill came out of the Fair Park stands in Dallas and stood ready to enter the game as injuries mounted for the under-manned Aggies against the mighty Praying Colonels of Centre College. While Gill never entered the game, which the Aggies went on to win 22-14, his actions have been forever remembered by the Texas A&M student body, which remains standing throughout Aggie football games to symbolize their willingness to come out of the stands and enter the contest if needed.



In current vernacular, the 12th Man refers to the student body at Texas A&M, as well as all supporters of Texas A&M athletics teams. The Centennial of the 12th Man celebrates fans of the Aggies – past and present, and will be recognized by all 20 varsity programs at Texas A&M in the coming school year.



As part of the 12th Man Centennial celebration, which will be officially announced this summer, Texas A&M Athletics is planning a multitude of content, collectibles and activities that honor the storied 12th Man tradition.