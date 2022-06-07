Texas A&M to hire Arizona State's Trisha Ford as next softball head coach

Ford replaces Jo Evans, whose contract was not renewed after 26 seasons leading the Aggies.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M will hire Trisha Ford as the school's next softball head coach, sources have confirmed to KAGS. The news was first reported by Rounding Third Softball.

Ford has been the head coach at Arizona State for the last six seasons, leading the Sun Devils to a 70.4 win percentage (212-89) during her tenure. ASU earned the #8 national seed for this year's NCAA Tournament. Ford's team advanced to the Super Regional before being eliminated by Northwestern in a winner-take-all finale.

During her time with the Sun Devils, Ford led Arizona State to the NCAA Tournament each season (no tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19). In addition, the team made an appearance at the 2018 Women's College World Series.

Before arriving in Tempe, Ford served as the head coach at Fresno State and her alma, St. Mary's. She also spent nine seasons as an assistant coach at Stanford.

We can confirm this report: Trisha Ford is coming to Aggieland. #GigEm https://t.co/bHazYDLQyP — Ben Peck (@TheBenPeck) June 7, 2022

Texas A&M's head coaching position opened up after the school's athletic director Ross Bjork announced the university would not renew Jo Evans' contract. Evans led the program for 26 seasons.