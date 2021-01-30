Texas A&M Thrills on Day One of Texas Tech Invitational

Tyra Gittens won four of the five events in the pentathlon en route to setting a school record with 4,612 points

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas A&M track & field completed day one of the Texas Tech Invitational with one top three all-time collegiate mark and three NCAA-leading marks, Friday at the Sports Performance Center.

Tyra Gittens won four of the five events in the pentathlon en route to setting a school record with 4,612 points, her score is the third best performer mark in collegiate history and set a Trinidad and Tobago national record.

Gittens got the party started winning the 60m hurdles with a personal best time of 8.33, it was the second consecutive week of clocking a personal best in the event. She followed with setting a school record in the high jump clearing 1.91m/6-3.25, an NCAA-leading clearance. The junior continued to claim victories in the shot put (12.94m/42-5.5) and long jump (6.58m/21-7.25), before finishing with the 800m at 2:30.86.

"What a fantastic day for Tyra and she's been working really hard,” Head coach Pat Henry said. “Besides the terrific high jump and a great long jump, it was the first time I've ever seen her that aggressive about running the 800m and she didn't run it real well time wise but I think it's coming for her. Today she was aggressive and that is a great change for her."

In the open events, the Maroon & White swept the 400m as senior Bryce Deadmon and sophomore Charokee Young claimed event titles. Deadmon recorded an NCAA-leading time of 45.29. The Missouri City, native, became the fourth best indoor performer in Texas A&M history. Young led the Aggie women in a sweep of the 400m as she clocked 52.64, the second fastest time in the NCAA this season. Syaira Richardson won the first heat with a time of 53.28, which followed in second overall and Jania Martin placed third overall at 53.59.

“Bryce and Charokee looked really good today,” said Henry. “ Bryce is good enough to where he's just kind of running away from the competition. It's kind of a situation where it's difficult for him to run much faster but I think he has more in the tank, as does Charokee. They're both preparing well, running fast by themselves and that's a good sign. You can see Syaira is ready to run fast but she doesn't run fast until there's really somebody to beat. The whole group is coming along and it was a good day."

Prior to the 400m sweep, the Aggies qualified six to the men’s and women’s 60m and 60m hurdles finals, including Connor Schulman who recorded a preliminary best 7.80 in the men’s 60m hurdles. Schulman’s altitude converted time of 7.82 ranks No. 5 in the NCAA, according to TFRRS. The sophomore matched his preliminary time to claim gold in the finals, his third victory in the event in as many weeks.

Including preliminary races, the Glen Flora, Texas, native, has won all five 60m hurdles races entered this season.

"Connor is doing a great job, to run 7.80 today is putting him into elite competition,” said Henry. “Today he had a poor start in the finals and really competed well to get back in the race to win it and he ran the exact same time that he did in the prelims, that's a great thing for a hurdler when you start running consistent."

Freshman Kirk Collins, placed seventh in the finals at a personal best time of 8.25.

After clocking 7.42 in the women’s 60m prelims, Immanuela Aliu finished second in the finals at 7.39. Rachel Hall crossed the finished line at 7.55 to place fifth.

With only five entries in two open field events, A&M was able to find success as Deborah Acquah finished runner-up in the triple jump at 13.75m/45-1.5. Her mark ranks No. 2 in the NCAA and is the second best performance in Aggie history, behind her school record mark of 13.77m/45-2.25.

"We just started triple jumping today,” said Henry. “Deborah, the first jump of her season and she goes 45-feet and one inch, the second best jump in the country and she wasn’t even on the board yet. It was a very good day for her.”

Josh Brown recorded a personal best in the weight throw at 20.56m/67-5.5, it’s the third consecutive week the senior as improved his personal best. The Schulenburg, Texas, native, recorded marks of 19.72m/64-8.75, 20.40m/66-11.25, 20.53m/67-4.25, 20.56m/67-5.5 and 20.48m/67-2.25.

“Josh [Brown] is throwing consistent,” Henry said. “He's getting a little bit better at things and you can't ask for anything more than that. Overall it was a fun day and did some things really well.”