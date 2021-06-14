Texas A&M Track & Field Earn 27 All-America Honors

The women’s team earned 14 All-America honors, while the men’s team garnered 13.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams earned 27 All-America honors, the United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association announced Monday afternoon.

Texas A&M finished second overall in the women’s team standings at the NCAA Outdoor Championships with 63 points, the most in school history, and the men’s team placed sixth with 29 points.

The women’s team earned 14 All-America honors, while the men’s team garnered 13. The combined 27 distinctions was fourth-highest by a program this outdoor season.

Devon Achane (100m, 200m, 4x100m), Bryce Deadmon (400m, 4x100m, 4x400m) and Tyra Gittens (Long jump, High jump, Heptathlon) each accumulated three All-America honors, while Gittens was the lone Aggie to earn three First Team All-America honors in solely individual events.

Student-athletes earned First Team All-America status by finishing among the top eight of their events, including as a member of a relay. Second Team All-America honors went to those that placed ninth-16th in their event.

Honorable mention status is awarded to finishers 17th-24th.

Texas A&M Honors

Men’s First Team All-Americans

Devon Achane (4x100m)

Lance Broome (4x100m)

Bryce Deadmon (400m, 4x100m, 4x400m)

Devin Dixon (4x400m)

Omajuwa Etiwe (4x400m)

Brandon Miller (800m)

Moitalel Mpoke (400m Hurdles, 4x400m)

Emmanuel Yeboah (4x100m)

Women’s First Team All-Americans

Deborah Acquah (Long Jump, Triple Jump)

Lamara Distin (High Jump)

Tyra Gittens (Long Jump, High Jump, Heptathlon)

Athing Mu (400m, 4x400m)

Jaevin Reed (4x400m)

Tierra Robinson-Jones (4x400m)

Charokee Young (400m, 4x400m)

Men’s Second Team All-Americans

Devon Achane (100m, 200m)

Women’s Second Team All-Americans

Kaylah Robinson (100m Hurdles)

Tierra Robinson-Jones (400m)

Men’s Honorable Mentions

Lance Broome (200m)

Devin Dixon (800m)

Sam Hankins (Javelin)

Women’s Honorable Mentions

Rachel Hall (4x100m)

Taryn Milton (Long Jump)

Laila Owens (4x100m)

Kaylah Robinson (4x100m)

Zhane Smith (4x100m)