Texas A&M Track & Field Total 48 Entries to NCAA West Regional

Gittens, the nation’s leader in the heptathlon at 6,418 points has already punched her ticket to the NCAA Championships in the event.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams totaled 48 entries to the NCAA West Regional Preliminary rounds beginning Wednesday, May 26-29 in Aggieland at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

Thirty-nine Aggies, 22 men and 17 women, and both the men’s and women’s 4x100m and 4x400m relays account for 48 entries to the prelims. Four Aggies on the women’s side are entered in multiple individual events including Deborah Acquah (triple jump and long jump), Lamara Distin (triple jump and high jump), Tyra Gittens (high jump and long jump) and Zhane Smith (100m and long jump). Devon Achane is the lone Aggie on the men’s side entered in multiple individual events, he is scheduled to run in the 100m and 200m, as well as a member of the 4x100m.

Gittens, the nation’s leader in the heptathlon at 6,418 points has already punched her ticket to the NCAA Championships in the event.

The Marron & White have five No. 1 rankings in the west region, including the fastest women’s 4x400m at 3:26.17. The foursome of Tierra Robinson-Jones, Charokee Young, Jaevin Reed and Athing Mu, not only lead the west region but are ranked No. 1 overall in the NCAA.

Individually, Mu (400m, 49.84), Gittens (high jump, 6-4.75/1.95m) and Moitalel Mpoke (400m hurdles, 48.89) lead the west region and NCAA in their respective events they’ve entered for the prelims. Bryce Deadmon leads the west in the 400m at 44.50 and is ranked No. 2 in the NCAA.

Other Aggies ranked in the top 10 in the west region include Brandon Miller (No. 2 800m), Acquah (No. 2 triple jump and No. 3 long jump), Distin (No. 2 high jump), Gittens (No. 2 long jump), Devon Achane (No. 3 200m), Young (No. 7 400m), Dominique Mustin (No. 9 400m hurdles) and Robinson-Jones (No. 10 400m).

The Aggies men’s 4x100m (38.79) and 4x400m (3:01.73) each are ranked No. 2, while the women’s 4x100m is No. 6 (43.87).

Texas A&M has three or more entries in multiple events including the women’s 400m (five), women’s triple jump (four), women’s long jump (four), men’s 400m hurdles (four), men’s 100m (three), men’s 800m (three) and men’s high jump (three).

Texas A&M’s Declared Entries (By Event)

Name – Time/Mark – West Regional Ranking

Men

100m

Emmanuel Yeboah - 10.17 – No. 10

Ryan Martin - 10.23 – No. 19

Devon Achane - 10.30 – No. 27

200m

Devon Achane - 20.31 – No. 3

Lance Broome - 20.66 – No. 17

400m

Bryce Deadmon - 44.50 – No. 1

Omajuwa Etiwe - 46.61 – No. 30

800m

Brandon Miller - 1:45.95 - No. 2

Carlton Orange - 1:48.40 – No. 20

Devin Dixon - 1:48.97 – No. 27

110m Hurdles

Connor Schulman - 13.76 – No. 16

400m Hurdles

Moitalel Mpoke - 48.89 - No. 1

James Smith II - 49.95 – No. 10

DeWitt Thomas - 51.23 – No. 26

Kirk Collins Jr. - 51.49 – No. 31

4x100m

38.79 – No. 2

4x400m

3:01.73 – No. 2

High Jump

Carter Bajoit – 7’0.5” (2.15m) – No. 20

Mason Corbin – 6’11.5” (2.12m) – No. 28

Jake Lamberth - 6’11.5” (2.12m) – No. 28

Pole Vault

Sean Clarke – 17’9” (5.41m) – No. 13

Michael Schmuhl – 17’1” (5.21m) – No. 37

Discus

Josh Brown – 186’1” (56.72m) - No. 19

Javelin

Sam Hankins – 230’1” (70.13m) - No. 15

William Petersson – 215’10” (65.80m) – No. 28

Women

100m

Zhane Smith - 11.45 – No. 27

200m

Laila Owens - 23.21 – No. 20

400m

Athing Mu - 49.84 – No. 1

Charokee Young - 51.46 – No. 7

Tierra Robinson-Jones - 51.94 – No. 10

Syaira Richardson - 52.42 – No. 16

Jaevin Reed - 53.44 – No. 34

100m Hurdles

Kaylah Robinson - 13.05 - No. 13

Summer Thorpe - 13.15 – No. 17

400m Hurdles

Dominique Mustin - 57.52 – No. 9

4x100m

43.87 – No. 6

4x400m

3:26.17 – No. 1

High Jump

Tyra Gittens – 6’4.75” (1.95m) – No. 1

Lamara Distin – 6’2.25” (1.89m) – No. 2

Long Jump

Tyra Gittens – 22’10” (6.96m) – No. 2

Deborah Acquah – 22’4.25” (6.81m) – No. 3

Zhane Smith – 21’2” (6.45m) – No. 17

Taryn Milton – 20’6.5” (6.26m) – No. 33

Triple Jump

Deborah Acquah – 46’4.25” (14.13m) – No. 2

Lamara Distin – 43’5.25” (13.24m) – No. 18

LaJarvia Brown – 43’4.5” (13.22m) – No. 19

Ciynamon Stevenson – 43’3.75” (13.20m) – No. 20

Javelin