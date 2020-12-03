COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s Valentin Vacherot was tabbed as SEC Player of the Week after the Aggies picked up critical conference wins over the weekend against South Carolina and No. 6 Florida, announced Wednesday by the league office.

“Val continues to impress with his stellar performance as of late,” Texas A&M head coach Steve Denton said. “I am especially impressed with his mental toughness and professionalism on court, an area he has really addressed in his game.”

Vacherot was named the UTR/ITA National Player of the Week on Tuesday after he claimed wins against No. 40 Paul Jubb of South Carolina and No. 10 Oliver Crawford of Florida last weekend. Vacherot has claimed 12 straight wins to open the spring season and 16 consecutive SEC regular season matches. Additionally, the senior moved into a tie for 7th on A&M’s all-time singles dual wins list with 68 career dual victories.

The honor was the sixth weekly conference award of Vacherot’s career after earning player of the week twice last season and freshman of the week three times in the 2017 spring season.

Texas A&M tennis takes to the road for five straight matches away from the Mitchell Tennis Center beginning with a Friday matchup against Mississippi State followed by a Sunday showdown against No. 15 Ole Miss.