Texas A&M Football Hosts Vanderbilt to Open 2020 Season

The rest of the schedule will be released on SEC Network Monday at 6pm

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Football will open the 2020 season against Vanderbilt at Kyle Field on September 26, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. The remainder of the 2020 schedule will be revealed at 6 p.m. (CT) on the SEC Network.

Texas A&M owns a 2-0 advantage in the all-time series between the two schools with wins in the 2013 and 2015 seasons. The first meeting was a 56-24 victory in College Station while A&M registered a 25-0 shutout in Nashville in the most recent matchup.