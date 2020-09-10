Volleyball Announces 2020 Reed Arena Match Day Experience Updates

Texas A&M's plan ensures that attendance at Reed Arena during the 2020 season will comply with Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — In preparation for the return of Aggie Volleyball, Texas A&M has established a reduced-capacity, distanced-seating plan designed to host fans at Reed Arena as safely as possible while focusing on the recommended health protocols and risk mitigation tactics for the well-being of student-athletes, fans and staff.

While the situation remains fluid and continues to evolve, Texas A&M's plan ensures that attendance at Reed Arena during the 2020 season will comply with Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order limiting the normal operating capacity.

TICKET INFORMATION

Season ticket holders will have reserved seating, while the remainder of the sections will be General Admission with socially distanced pods of seats throughout the arena. A limited number of Reserved and General Admission tickets will be available for sale at Reed Arena ticket windows. The tickets will only be available on gameday with no advance sales. Ticket windows open 60 minutes prior to first serve.

All Texas A&M students with a 2020 Sports Pass may gain admission to each match with a valid student ID.

MASK POLICY

Per Texas A&M University and Southeastern Conference rules, face coverings (over the nose and mouth) will be required at all times except while stopped to eat and drink. Staff will be prepared to provide assistance and enforce the face covering requirement. Not complying may result in removal from the venue.

CASHLESS EXPERIENCE

To minimize points of contact and improve speed and service, all registers at Reed Arena will be cashless – including concessions and merchandise.

FAN EXPERIENCE

· Roster cards will be available free of charge on gameday

· The Kids Zone will not be open on the concourse this season

· We will be unable to have pregame Anthem Buddies

MORE GOOD BULL

· Enhanced cleaning and sanitization procedures before and during gameday

· Digitally scanned tickets with guests holding their own ticket for entry

· Point-of-sale plexiglass barriers installed with signage and queue alterations

Hand sanitization stations added throughout the arena

· New this season, a selection of beer and wine options will be available for guests to enjoy in addition to a variety of concessions offerings

Visit gameday.12thMan.com/Volleyball for a complete list of efforts and enhancements being made to help keep Reed Arena as safe as possible.