COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M volleyball head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn announced the Aggies’ spring competition schedule, highlighted by home matches against both Rice and Texas.

“We are looking forward to competing this spring,” said Kuhn, who is entering her second season at the helm of the Aggies. “Challenging this squad is always our focus, and this lineup of opponents will most definitely let us know where we stand by the end of the spring.”

The Aggies are slated to have four dates of competition throughout the spring, beginning with the annual F.A.S.T. Collegiate Invitational on Saturday, March 30 at the F.A.S.T. Complex in Houston. Many of the top collegiate teams in Texas as well as teams from Louisiana and Mississippi will be competing in the one-day event. For more information on the tournament, go to http://www.fastcomplex.com/tournaments/college-invitational/

A&M will play host to defending Conference USA regular-season and tournament champion Rice on Friday, April 5 at the Aggies’ volleyball practice gym at Reed Arena. First serve against the Owls, who are coach by Genny (Wood) Volpe, a former standout on the Aggie volleyball team and Texas A&M Class of ’95, is slated for 7 p.m., and admission is free.

The Aggies also will play host to Texas on Friday, April 12. The match against the defending Big 12 Conference champions and NCAA regional finalists will start at 7 p.m. on the main court at Reed Arena, and admission is free

A&M closes out the spring schedule at Baylor on Thursday, April 18. First serve against the Bears, who are coming off their third consecutive NCAA tournament appearance, is at 6:30 p.m. in Waco.

Kuhn returns 13 letterwinners—including five starters—from last year’s team that went 17-13 overall and tied for fifth in the Southeastern Conference with a 10-8 league record.

The Aggies are currently participating in the NCAA-allowable individual practices and begin full team training on Feb. 19.

Texas A&M Spring Volleyball Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time

March 30 (Sat.) at F.A.S.T. Invitational Houston all day

April 5 (Fri.) vs. Rice College Station 7 p.m.

April 12 (Fri.) vs. Texas College Station 7 p.m.

April 18 (Thurs.) at Baylor Waco 6:30 p.m.