Expect a More Balanced Offensive Attack from A&M Volleyball in 2020

It won't be easy to replace Hollann Hans, but head coach Bird Kuhn and her staff are up for the challenge

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M volleyball team is hearing up for life without All-American Hollann Hans.

The standout senior accounted for nearly a third of the team's total kills in 2019, so replacing a player like that won't be easy.

However, A&M returns seven of its next eight leading attackers from last season, so it'll be tough for defenses to focus on any one player in particular moving forward.

Head coach Bird Kuhn says the Aggies' offensive attack is like a puzzle right now. All the pieces are there, it's just about figuring out which players work best together and fit into the system.

"We always talk about balance. A balance offense is your best weapon," Kuhn says. "Hollan was a great player. We'll have more great players, people will step up and fill those roles. People need to step up and get more kills. Whether its in the middle, Trey, a pin, our back row attack, we always worked for offense even when Hollann was here."