Texas A&M Volleyball Starts Spring Portion of 2020 Season

The Aggies finished the fall slate with a 4-4 record

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On the same weekend it snowed in College Station, the Texas A&M volleyball team began practicing for the spring portion of its 2020 season.

Somethings just don't make sense.

The NCAA changed the traditional volleyball schedule due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so SEC teams played half their schedule in the fall while the other half will be played over the next few months. The 2020 National Championship will take place in April.

The Aggies started out the first half of the season on fire but dropped its final four games. That losing streak left a sour taste in their mouths, and head coach Bird Kuhn says the time off was a blessing in disguise to reevaluate where things went wrong.

"Coming back together, we love the energy," Kuhn sasy. "Love being in the gym with them but there's more of a focus now. It's a transition period but it's been awesome. We've been back for two days, we did some team bonding stuff, and we've done some X's and O's. I mean there's challenges this year but if you use them to your advantage there's a lot of growth."