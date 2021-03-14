Texas A&M Volleyball Drops a Nailbiter at Georgia

The Aggies will stick to the road, traveling to Columbia for a Friday and Saturday matchup against the Missouri Tigers next weekend.

ATHENS, Ga. — Texas A&M volleyball dropped a 3-2 match at Georgia Saturday evening at Stegeman Coliseum. The Aggies fell to 9-5 this season and 1-2 in five-set matches while the Bulldogs improved to 5-11 on the year.

A quartet of Aggies posted double-digit kills on the night, let by 12 from junior London Austin-Roark. The 12 kills by the Weatherford, Texas native were the most for her this season. Additionally, Austin-Roark registered a career-high blocks (9) and recorded a season-high 17.0 points. Junior Mallory Talbert posted 10 or more kills for the fourth time this season and 12th time in her career.

Sophomore libero Sabrina Sustala finished with a team-best 21 digs on the night, her second straight match with 20 or more digs this season. Sophomore Ciera Hecht registered a personal-best five total blocks, four assisted and one solo, against the Bulldogs.

The Aggies were propelled by a balanced scoring attack in the opening set, as four players registered multiple kills in the set led by junior Mallory Talbert’s four. A&M closed the set on a 3-0 run to win 25-22

The two teams struggled to take control of the second set, leading to nine ties and four lead changes before the Bulldogs took charge at 19-14 before going on to take the set 25-20.

After trailing by as much as five late in the third set, the Aggies stormed back to take the set 26-24 behind strong contributions from sophomores Treyaunna Rush and Lauren Davis. The Rush and Davis duo combined for four kills and two blocks at crucial stages of the third frame.

In yet another tight set, the Aggies were unable to overcome a late deficit falling 25-22 in the fourth set. In the fifth and final set of the night, Georgia raced out of the gates with 12 of the first 17 points en route to a 15-8 victory in the deciding set.

Texas A&M is now 19-4 all-time against Georgia and 8-2 in Athens. The Aggies saw their 14-match streak against the Dogs come to an end including the first loss to Georgia since joining the SEC for the 2012 season.