Volleyball Embarks on Final Fall Road Trip to Take on Arkansas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 14 Texas A&M volleyball prepares to embark on its final road trip of the fall season, as the Aggies (4-2) challenge the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) at Barnhill Arena. First serve for Friday’s match is scheduled for 7 p.m. with Courtney Lyle and Salima Rockwell on the call for ESPNU’s nationally televised broadcast. Saturday’s first serve is slated for 6 p.m. with Brett Dolan and Caitilin Donahoe calling the match for SEC Network+.

In the most recent AVCA Coaches Poll, the Aggies ranked No. 14 and stand as the fourth highest ranked SEC program behind Kentucky (No. 2), Florida (No. 4) and Missouri (No. 8). A&M and Arkansas look to rebound this weekend after dropping both halves of their respective back-to-backs last week.

A&M dropped a 3-1 match to Mississippi State to open the midweek matchup, with the Davis sisters leading the Aggies’ all-around attack. Morgan Davis anchored the team on both sides of the net, finishing with 13 kills, hitting at a .435 clip while also contributing five blocks. Lauren Davis chipped in with 10 kills and four digs in the loss.

The Maroon & White battled closely in the second match of the week, but came up short in a hard-fought 3-2 affair on Thursday evening. However, multiple Aggies secured career performances in the match, with junior defensive specialist Taylor Voss leading the back row with 21 digs while also contributing three service aces. Treyaunna Rush fired down her career high in kills with 14 while Mallory Talbert finished with a season high 13 kills in the match.

Arkansas is directed offensively by the outside hitter-tandem of Jillian Gillen and Taylor Head, who lead their team with 97 and 84 kills on the season, respectively. The Razorbacks’ setter, junior Gracie Ryan, was a teammate of both Morgan Davis and Lauren Davis at Bishop Moore High School in Orlando, Florida. Ryan leads the offense with 257 assists and has contributed 67 digs and nine service aces in the 2020 campaign.