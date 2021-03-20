Texas A&M Volleyball Falls to Missouri in Three Sets

Texas A&M is 31-18 all-time against Missouri and 10-13 in Columbia.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Texas A&M volleyball dropped a 3-0 match to Missouri Friday evening at the Hearnes Center. The Aggies fell to 9-6 this year while the Tigers improved to 12-7 on the season. The two teams are scheduled for a rematch Saturday games at 6 p.m. (CT) on SEC Network+.

The two teams settled into a back and forth affair to open the first set, seeing eight ties and two lead changes through the match’s first 20 points at which point the Tigers led 11-9. Afterwards, Missouri took control of the set with a 14-5 run to close it out, 25-14.

Missouri controlled the second set from the first serve, racing out to a 12-4 lead that they would not relinquish in the frame. The Tigers went on to win the second set, 25-14, as the Aggies were limited to just a .133 hit percentage.

In the final set, the two teams played to a stalemate through the first 10 points, but the Tigers pulled away with a 6-0 run to take a 17-8 lead en route to a 25-19 third set win.

Texas A&M is 31-18 all-time against Missouri and 10-13 in Columbia.

