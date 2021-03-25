Texas A&M Volleyball Falls to No. 7 Florida

The Aggies and Gators played a very tight first set with the Aggies leading 22-20 before the Gators went on a 5-1 run to take the set 25-23

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M volleyball dropped a three-set match to No. 7 Florida Wednesday evening in Reed Arena. The Aggies (9-8) and Gators (18-3) are set to faceoff again on Thursday night at 6 p.m. (CT) on SEC Network+.

Senior Camille Conner posted 24 assists on the night to move into fourth place in Texas A&M program history, passing Yvonne Van Brandt (1986-89). In the 25-point rally-scoring era, Conner ranks among the top-10 in assists (2nd), service aces (t-3rd), solo blocks (8th), digs (8th) and total blocks (10th).

The Aggies and Gators played a very tight first set with the Aggies leading 22-20 before the Gators went on a 5-1 run to take the set 25-23. The opening stanza saw five ties and three lead changes. A&M sophomore Ciera Hecht paced the Aggies with four kills in the first set on only seven attempts, hitting .500 in the set.

Florida utilized an early 7-0 run to take control of the second set to take a 12-4 lead, A&M battled for the remainder of the set but were unable to overcome the early deficit. Senior Morgan Davis provided a spark off the bench for the Maroon & White, rattling off three kills and a block in the set.

The Gator raced out to 5-0 advantage in the third-set that the Aggies fought to overcome, coming within 21-20 before the Gators closed out the set 25-20. Morgan Davis continued to provide a presence in set three, leading the team in that set with four kills while her sister, Lauren Davis, added a trio of kills in the final frame.

Texas A&M is 1-18 all-time against Florida and 1-8 in Bryan-College Station.

POST MATCH QUOTES

Laura ‘Bird’ Kuhn, Texas A&M Head Coach

On the match…

“We always talk about playing clean, we have to earn points by playing clean, especially in big games. Volleyball is a game of a momentum so we have to execute. We need to start finishing sets and winning matches.”

On Erica Lowery stepping up…

“Erica [Lowery] has a solid energy for our team and I am proud of her. We went to her and she came in and played well. She held her own and had a spark back there.”

