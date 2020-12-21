Spring Scheduled Announced for A&M Volleyball

Texas A&M will take on the remaining eight SEC opponents that they did not play in the fall.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The 2021 Texas A&M volleyball spring schedule was released on Monday by the Southeastern Conference. The Aggies open the season on the road at Auburn Jan 30-31.

Texas A&M will take on the remaining eight SEC opponents that they did not play in the fall. The schedule format remains the same, with one opponent in back-to-back matches. A&M concluded the fall slate with a 4-4 record after facing LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Arkansas.

The Maroon & White’s home schedule includes contests against Tennessee (Feb. 6-7), Kentucky (Feb. 26-27), Alabama (March 5-6) and Florida (March 24-25).

Additionally, Texas A&M faces Auburn (Jan. 30-31), South Carolina (Feb. 10-11), Georgia (March 12-13) and Missouri (March 19-20) away from Bryan-College Station.

TV designations and first serve will be announced at a later date.

Spring 2021 Schedule

Jan. 30-31 – at Auburn

Feb. 6-7 – vs. Tennessee

Feb. 10-11 – at South Carolina

Feb. 26-27 – vs. Kentucky

March 5-6 – vs. Alabama

March 12-13 – at Georgia

March 19-20 – at Missouri