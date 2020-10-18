Conner, Ennis Lead No. 8 Texas A&M to Season Opening Sweep

A&M has now won nine consecutive wins in Reed Arena, dating back to the 2019 season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 8 Texas A&M Volleyball team earned a season opening sweep (25-21, 25-22, 25-14) over the LSU Tigers Saturday afternoon at Reed Arena.

The Aggies improve to 1-0 overall, while the Tigers drop to 0-1. A&M has now won nine consecutive wins in Reed Arena, dating back to the 2019 season. The Maroon & White are 66-18 in three set matches at Reed and 102-46 all-time on their home court.

Senior setter Camille Conner picked up right where she left off last season, notching her 28th career double-double after finishing with 29 assists and 13 digs. She also tallied five kills to go along with a .364 hitting percentage.

In her first match in the Maroon & White, junior transfer Camryn Ennis recorded her 16th career double-double. Ennis finished with 11 kills and 10 digs.

Defensively four Aggies tallied double-digit digs including Conner and Ennis. Sophomore Karly Basham earned her first start as A&M’s libero to record 12 digs. Junior defensive specialist Allison Fields tied her career high in service aces with two and also tallied 12 digs.

Senior Morgan Davis led the match with six blocks and slammed down six kills. Junior Mallory Talbert was strong on both sides of the net, finishing with five blocks and seven kills. As a team, the Aggies out-blocked the Tigers 11-7.

Texas A&M returns to action tomorrow, Oct. 18 against LSU. First serve is set for 3 p.m. at Reed Arena. The match will be nationally televised on SEC Network .

Post-Match Quotes

Head Coach Bird Kuhn

On today’s performance…

“I think there was a lot of hype and build up because of the extended preseason, especially being back together here in Reed. I felt like at some points this week, we might combust with our energy, but honestly, they were ready. They were focused and zoned in. Our passing was on point. There were some lows but I’m proud of them because our foundation was solid with our passing and defense.”

On the potential shown from today’s match against LSU…

“LSU is a very good team, and like I said, it will be a battle tomorrow. We have work to do. That's the first match of the season. You learn a lot and Kolby (O'Donnell) said it in the locker room. We'd rather learn winning, but we have to continue to play to our level. That's how you train every day and it's just the execution and the game plan. Today it was pretty good, but offensively, they know, our attackers know, our offense knows what they need to do. Every match is a clean slate.”

Senior Setter Camille Conner

On what she saw out of the team today…

“I think this team can battle. I do think there were some nerves at the beginning of the match, but we were able to settle in and stay focused to our game plan. We were able to make them feel it and execute.”

On the game plan moving into tomorrow…

“We will obviously watch some film and turn back to what we know. We will really key into our offense. Serve receive and backrow played amazing today. So moving forward tomorrow, turning up our offense will be next.”

Junior OH/S Camryn Ennis

On today’s emotions about finally playing…

“I would say there was just so much excitement and eagerness to get on the court. We talked before the game about our need to find the fire we were missing while not playing and being together. We thought back to those moments and that is something that drove our energy today.”

On the teams’ offensive performance…