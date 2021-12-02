Aggie Volleyball Completes Road Sweep of Gamecocks

The Aggies improve to 6-4 on the season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M volleyball team completed the road sweep of the South Carolina Gamecocks with a hard-fought 3-1 victory (17-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-21) on Thursday at the Carolina Volleyball Center.

The victory upped the Aggies’ record to 6-4, the Gamecocks fell to 9-5.

After a slow start resulted in a first set loss, the Aggies were tenacious in the second as they rallied to even the overall score to 1-1. Like the first set, the Aggies trailed early but continued to fight and eventually took a lead that they would not relinquish at 9-8. The Aggies closed out the set with five straight points for a nine-point advantage, 25-16.

Latching on to the momentum, the Aggies held a small lead through most of the early going in the third set before taking control down the stretch. A three-point spree late in the set gave the Aggies a six-point advantage at 22-16 and the Gamecocks would never get closer than four points as the Aggies tallied a 25-21 set victory.



The momentum didn’t follow the Aggies into the fourth set, but their fight and resiliency did. The Aggies trailed through most of the first 30 points of the set before grabbing the lead for good at 16-15. The Aggies never pulled away from South Carolina but kept them at arm’s length until freshman Claire Jeter’s kill clinched the 25-21 set victory and gave the Aggies the overall match win.