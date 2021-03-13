Texas A&M Volleyball Tops Georgia in Four Sets

The Aggies are 5-0 this spring

ATHENS, Ga. — Texas A&M volleyball earned a 3-1 win at Georgia Friday evening at Stegeman Coliseum. The Aggies improved to 9-4 this season while the Bulldogs fell to 4-11 on the year. The two teams will match up again Saturday’s at 6:00 p.m. (CT) on SEC Network+.

Buoyed by career-highs from freshman Claire Jeter, sophomore Ciera Hecht, junior London Austin-Roark and sophomore Sabrina Sustala the Aggies overwhelmed the Bulldogs. Jeter raced to career-bests in kills (24), hitting percentage (.407) and digs (6). Friday’s match marked the fifth consecutive match that Jeter has set or matched her career-high in kills. Hecht nearly recorded a double-double with a season-best nine kills and 13 digs. Austin-Roark was a presence in the middle all-night as she recorded 12 kills, the most this season for the Weatherford, Texas native. Sustala anchored the backline en route to 21 digs, the first time in her career that she has reached the 20-dig mark.

A&M started the first set strong building at 10-5 lead through a pair of Aces by sophomore Morgan Christon and a balanced offensive attack. The Dogs got back into the set with a 7-2 run to even the match at 12-12 and force a timeout. The teams traded points until the Maroon & White mounted a 22-20 advantage from kills by Austin-Roark and Jeter. The Aggies secured the set 25-23 after a service error from the home team.

Georgia came out on fire in the second set, mounting an 11-6 advantage before the Aggies rattled off a 7-2 run to square the match at 13-13. During the run, Austin-Roark and Jeter were a force for A&M totaling four points in the run. Despite a set-high four kills from Austin-Roark and Jeter, the Bulldogs claimed the second frame 25-22.

Hecht set the tone for the Aggies in the third set, putting on a defensive performance in the back row before a kill sparked an A&M run leading to a 17-13 advantage. The Aggies closed out the set with a match-high .312 hitting percentage en route to the 25-22 set win.

After taking a narrow lead early in the fourth set, Georgie rattled off seven straight points to lead 14-10 before the run was ended by a kill from Austin-Roark. The Aggies closed out the set with a flurry of kills by Jeter, Austin-Roark and Lauren Davis to win 25-22 in the fourth set.

Texas A&M is now 19-3 all-time against Georgia and 8-1 in Athens. The Aggies have rattled off 14-straight victories against the Dogs including a perfect 12-0 mark since joining the SEC.

Post Match Quotes

Laura ‘Bird’ Kuhn, Texas A&M head coach

On the win…

“This was a huge road win, obviously, when you have players step up and you are on the road, that is emotional. I think we really settled in, but like I always say in the SEC right now road wins are huge. I am proud of this team for how they grinded, the way they settled in and that is what we needed to do defensively and passing to get this win tonight.”

On adjustments after the second set…

“In the break we talked about taking care of the ball; the first contact serving and passing. We had a lot of errors in the second set so it really just came down to settling down. We stuck with the same lineup and I think they settled in and started to trust and believe in what they were doing.”

Ciera Hecht, sophomore outside hitter

On her performance…

“Being in that position I know that I always have to be ready just in case something happens. I have to credit our defense and Camille [Conner] for helping me be successful, having that confidence in me to do that and if I could be in that role in the future that they continue to have that confidence in me.”

Claire Jeter, freshman middle blocker/opposite hitter

