Texas A&M Volleyball Travels to Columbia to Take On Missouri

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M volleyball travels to take on Missouri Friday and Saturday at the Hearnes Center. The Aggies enter the weekend with an 9-5 record after splitting a pair of matches last weekend at Georgia while the Tigers hold an 11-7 record. Friday and Saturday’s games will both be aired on SEC Network+ with first serve slated for 6:00 p.m. (CT).

The Maroon & White split a pair of matches last weekend at Georgia, winning 3-1 in match one before dropping a five-setter on Saturday.

In Friday’s victory the Aggies were buoyed by career-highs from freshman Claire Jeter, sophomore Ciera Hecht, junior London Austin-Roark and sophomore Sabrina Sustala. Jeter raced to career-bests in kills (14), hitting percentage (.407) and digs (6). Friday’s match marked the fifth consecutive match that Jeter has set or matched her career-high in kills. Hecht nearly recorded a double-double with a season-best nine kills and 13 digs. Austin-Roark was a presence in the middle all-night as she recorded 12 kills, the most this season for the Weatherford, Texas native. Sustala anchored the backline en route to 21 digs, the first time in her career that she has reached the 20-dig mark.

In Saturday’s match, a quartet of Aggies posted double-digit kills, let by 12 from Austin-Roark. The 12 kills by the Weatherford, Texas native matched the most for her this season. Additionally, Austin-Roark registered a career-high blocks (9) and recorded a season-high 17.0 points. Junior Mallory Talbert posted 10 or more kills for the fourth time this season and 12th time in her career.