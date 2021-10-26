Texas A&M vs Prairie View A&M Kick Time Announced

It's the last home game of the year for A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M football game against Prairie View A&M on November 20 at Kyle Field will kick at 11 a.m. (CT) on SEC Network+ and ESPN+, announced Tuesday by the Southeastern Conference.

SEC Network+ is complementary to the SEC Network and accessible at no additional charge to SEC Network subscribers with a customer’s TV provider credentials. It can be accessed through the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or via espn.com/watch.