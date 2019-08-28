COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M opens the 125th season in program history against Texas State at Kyle Field on August 29 at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

Thursday's clash is the third meeting between the two schools, as Texas A&M owns a 2-0 alll-time record against the Bobcats. The two teams faced off for the first time almost 100 years ago on Oct. 3, 1919 as the Aggies posted a 28-0 win in College Station. The most recent matchup was on Sept. 22, 2005 as Reggie McNeal and Courtney Lewis posted a pair of touchdowns each to lead the Aggies to a 44-31 triumph in a game moved up to Thursday due to Hurricane Rita.

The 2019 season opener marks the second time that Head Coach Jimbo Fisher has opened a season against Texas State. In 2015, the Fisher-led Florida State squad posted a 59-16 victory behind 636 yards of offense.

Coach Fisher owns an 8-1 record in season openers, including a perfect 5-0 mark in season openers played at home.

Texas A&M finished the 2019 season with a 9-4 record overall and as the runner-up in the rugged SEC West with a 5-3 conference record. It was the Aggies' highest conference finish since joining the elite league in 2012. The Maroon & White rattled off four wins to conclude the year. The four-game win streak in the longest current win streak in the Southeastern Conference.

Texas State Co-Defensive Coordinator and Inside Linebackers Coach Archie McDaniel played linebacker for the Aggies from 2003-05 before spending the 2008 season as a Graduate Assistant at A&M. NcDaniel was a three-year starter and team captain as a senior for the Aggies, amassing 213 tackles, five sacks and two interceptions.

Texas A&M Graduate Assistant Sean Maguire completed six-of-seven passing attempts for 68 yards and one touchdown against Texas State as a reserve quarterback for Florida State.

125 YEARS OF AGGIE FOOTBALL

The 2019 season marks a milestone in Texas A&M Football history. Texas A&M University celebrates 125 years of Aggie Football throughout the upcoming season, recalling great moments and honoring those that have helped the program become what it is today.

Since the first team in 1894, Texas A&M and its legendary 12th Man have emerged as one of the winningest programs in college football history with three of its teams being recognized as National Champions, earning 18 conference championships, tallying nine undefeated seasons and producing two Heisman Trophy winners.

Voting to determine the "Greatest Moment" in Texas A&M Football history wrapped on 12thMan.com in mid-August. Thousands of votes were cast in a 32-moment bracket on the online home of Texas A&M Athletics as the 1999 Bonfire Game was crowned the Greatest Moment by the fans.