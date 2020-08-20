Aggie Women's Basketball Returns Loaded Roster in 2020

Texas A&M may have lost Chennedy Carter, but Gary Blair has reloaded with some new top talent

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — There aren't many women's basketball programs in America that could withstand the loss of a superstar like Chennedy Carter, but Texas A&M is one of them. That's because Gary Blair doesn't rebuild, he reloads.

Despite losing Carter a year early to the WNBA Draft (Carter went 4th overall, becoming the highest Aggie ever selected), A&M's roster may be even more talented in 2020 than it was last season.

Blair and his staff searched high and low on the recruiting trail for elite talent, and came back with more than a half dozen new pieces for his system.

The Aggies signed transfers Destiny Pitts (Minnesota), Zay Green (Tennessee) & Alexis Morris (Rutgers/Baylor), and JUCO All-American Ella Tofaeono. Pitts was the consensus Big 10 Freshman of the Year in 2017-2018. The Aggies also signed four freshmen, three of which were ESPN's Top 100 recruits.

Add that firepower into the mix with a lineup already featuring first team All-SEC performer N'dea Jones, Ciera Johnson, Kayla Wells and Aaliyah Wilson, and the Aggies should once again be in the hunt for the SEC title.

"It's all going to depend on the course I avoided in college," coach Blair says. "I took biology, but it's going to be chemistry. We'll have to share the ball and move without the ball. We knew Chennedy could get 30 for us every night but now we'll have to share that responsibility, share the ball, and share time on the court and I think our kids are ready for that."