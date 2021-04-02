Texas A&M to play Arkansas Sunday in place of Tennessee

The Aggies were supposed to play Tennessee but the Lady Vols are dealing with Covid-19 issues

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Southeastern Conference announced the Arkansas versus Texas A&M game has been moved up to Sunday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network.

The game was originally scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 14, but due to the postponement of the Tennessee versus Texas A&M game, the Razorbacks were able to move into that spot.

Season ticket holders should bring their ticket for the Arkansas game. If you have any questions please contact the Texas A&M ticket center at 1-888-99-AGGIE.