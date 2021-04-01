(9) Aggie Women Get Hot From Deep; Blow Past Gators in SEC Opener

This is the most points in an SEC game since Feb. 22, 2018 when A&M scored 104 at Arkansas.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — POSTGAME NOTES

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M improves to 10-0 on the year, while Florida falls to 7-3 and 0-2 in conference play.

· The Aggies rise to 11-1 in the all-time series against the Gators, and are 4-1 on the Florida’s home court.

TEAM NOTES

· The Maroon & White are 10-0 to begin the year for the first time since the 2014-15 campaign.

· The Aggies are now 7-2 in SEC openers, and have won the last two conference lid lifters.

· A&M hit the second-most 3-pointers of its season, going 8-of-9 from deep.

· The Maroon & White dominated the paint, 48-32, behind 32 combined points from N’dea Jones and Ciera Johnson.

· A&M scored 31 points in the fourth quarter, the most by the team in the final period this season.

· The Aggies have built a double-digit lead in every game this year.

· The A&M bench outscored the Gators’ bench 29-15.

· Five Aggies scored in double figures for the fourth time this year, with N’dea Jones, Ciera Johnson, Aaliyah Wilson, Jordan Nixon and Destiny Pitts crossing the double-digit threshold.

· Texas A&M shot over 50% from the field for the fourth time this season.

· The Aggies have held opponents to 10-or-less fast-break points seven times during their winning streak.

· The Aggies started the game with a lineup of Aaliyah Wilson, Jordan Nixon, Kayla Wells, N’dea Jones and Ciera Johnson for the 10th time this year.

· Ciera Johnson, N’dea Jones and Kayla Wells started their 74th-consecutive game as a trio.

· The Maroon & White registered four games during the 2019-20 campaign scoring 80-or-more. They surpassed that mark today with their fifth such game in the 2020-21 season.

· The Aggies scored above 80 in two SEC games last year, including 84 points at Arkansas to open SEC play.

· This is the most points in an SEC game since Feb. 22, 2018 when A&M scored 104 at Arkansas.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· N’dea Jones recorded the 32nd double-double of her career, which brings her within one of tying the program record set by Khaalia Hillsman.

· Jones now has six double-doubles this season after recording 17 points and 18 rebounds.

· Jones recorded 18-or-more rebounds for the sixth time in her career.

· Ciera Johnson now moves into sole possession of third place in double-doubles, recording her 20th against the Gators.

· Johnson produced her second double-double of the year, recording 15 points and 10 rebounds.

· Destiny Pitts led all bench scorers with 10 points, while adding two 3-pointers to the scoreboard.

· Zaay Green locked in 18 minutes of play, which is a new career high as an Aggie.

· Jordan Nixon tied her career with 12 points, adding three rebounds and two assists.

· Aaliyah Wilson scored in double-figures for the eighth time this season, producing the third most points (14) against Florida.

· Wilson tied a career-high with three 3-pointers made.

· Gary Blair’s individual career record as a head coach improves to 823-330 with a 415-167 mark in Aggieland.

· Blair is 4-0 versus Gator head coach Cam Newbauer.

· Blair is 142-116 in SEC games, and is the active leader among all SEC coaches.

UP NEXT