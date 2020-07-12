(12) Texas A&M Beats (25) Texas in SEC/Big12 Challenge

This is the Aggies second ranked road win of the year

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· The Aggies improve to 4-0, while the Longhorns fall to 3-1 on the year.

· A&M collects its 24th victory in the all-time series, and is 14-5 in the last 19 meetings.

· The Aggies are 8-1 all-time versus the Associated Press No. 25 ranked team.

· This is the first victory in Austin since Feb. 27, 2011.

· First win against Texas since March 9, 2011 in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals.

TEAM NOTES

· The Aggies collected their second ranked-road victory of the season, after downing then-No. 19 DePaul on Nov. 28 earlier this year.

· This was the 13th game in program history to be aired on ESPN.

· The Aggies produced a season high free-throw percentage of 76.9%, sinking 20 freebies on the night.

· The Maroon & White sank 20-or-more free throws for the third time this season.

· The Aggies held the lead for 36:44 of the ball game compared to the Longhorns’ 1:35.

· Charli Collier was averaging over 30 points per game entering the contest, however the Aggies held her to just 14 points on 4-11 shooting.

· Texas A&M outrebounded Texas 41-37, and sank 10 more free throws.

· N’dea Jones, Ciera Johnson and Kayla Wells started their 68th consecutive game as a trio.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Aaliyah Wilson led the team with a season-high 17 points and team-high 36 minutes played.

· N’dea Jones recorded her fourth double-double of the year in as many games.

· Jones is on a streak of five-consecutive double-doubles, dating back to the final game of the 2019-20 season on March 6, 2020.

· Jones tied for the team high with 10 rebounds, and was second on the squad with 16 points.

· Jones notched her 30th career double-double, becoming only the second Aggie to do so (Khaalia Hillsman).

· Jones hit her first 3-pointer since Feb. 13, 2020 versus Vanderbilt.

· Ciera Johnson had double-digit rebounds (10) for the third time this season

· Johnson logged double-digit rebounds for the 20th time in her career.

· Destiny Pitts made the eighth three of her season, and drilled a three for the fourth-consecutive game.

· Jordan Nixon earned the fourth start of her career at Texas A&M, logging 11 points, five rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes.

· Jordan Nixon made a career-high six free throws.

· Alexis Morris made her debut for the Aggies after being deemed eligible.

· Morris scored six points and one assist in seven minutes of play.

· Head Coach Gary Blair improves to 14-9 against Texas, and 11-8 vs Longhorn head coach Vic Schaefer.

UP NEXT