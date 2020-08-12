Women’s Basketball Cracks Top 10 in Latest AP Poll

The Aggies are the only team in the country with two top-25 road victories

Texas A&M women’s basketball has risen to No. 10 in the latest Associated Press Poll, jumping two spots after a stellar start to the 2020-21 season on Monday.

The Aggies are the only team in the country with two top-25 road victories, highlighted by their latest road triumph over then-No. 25 Texas, 66-61. This the first time the Maroon & White has been in the top 10 since Jan. 7, 2020.

A&M is led by senior N’dea Jones who is averaging a double-double with 18.5 points and 10.5 rebounds. The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native has produced a double-double in all four games this season, and was named the SEC Co-Player of the week last week.

The Maroon & White helped lead the SEC to a 7-1 record in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge with their win at Texas. They also traveled to then-No. 19 DePaul and won a 93-91 shootout against the Blue Demons where five Aggies scored in double figures.