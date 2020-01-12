No. 12 Women’s Basketball Gets Set for Rematch Against Lamar

In the latest Associated Press Poll, the Maroon & White climbed one spot to take the No. 12 overall ranking.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 12 Texas A&M women’s basketball returns to Reed Arena on Wednesday to face off against the Lamar Cardinals for the second time this season with tipoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Fans in the Brazos Valley can tune in to the action live on Sports Radio 1150 The Zone/93.7 FM with Tom Turbiville and Tap Bentz calling the action. Streaming for Wednesday afternoon’s matchup is available through SEC Network+ and the ESPN app. The rematch against the Cardinals marks the first time A&M has played a non-conference opponent twice in the same season since 2017-18, when the Aggies battled the Oregon Ducks. The Aggies bring in a spotless 2-0 record, while Lamar comes in 0-3.

In the latest Associated Press Poll, the Maroon & White climbed one spot to take the No. 12 overall ranking. The team’s victory over then-No. 19 DePaul makes A&M one of seven women’s college basketball teams with a win over a ranked opponent, and one of four programs with a victory over a team placed in the top 20. Senior forward N’dea Jones was named SEC Co-Player of the Week for her stellar performance to open the season. She is averaging 21.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per game this year.

The Aggies executed a successful road-trip, besting the DePaul Blue Demons in a high-scoring 93-91 affair in Chicago. Senior guard Kayla Wells led the way with 22 points on a .538 shooting clip from the field. The Dallas native also chipped in five rebounds and three assists in a measured all-around effort. Jones recorded her second double-double in as many games, logging 17 points on 8-10 shooting while pulling in 10 rebounds. Senior Aaliyah Wilson, sophomore Jordan Nixon and senior Destiny Pitts all submitted double-digit scoring performances.

A&M once again dominated the margin on the glass, outrebounding the Blue Demons 44-27 with a 31-16 disparity on the defensive boards. The Aggies controlled the game inside, scoring 54 points in the paint compared to DePaul’s 38. Bench scoring also proved to be a major storyline, as the Maroon & White’s second unit outscored DePaul, 22-5, led by Pitts’ 12 points.

Since the last matchup between Lamar and A&M, the Cardinals took part in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout in Las Vegas, dropping their matchups against San Diego State and Fresno State. Through this point in the season, Anyssia Gibbs has taken command of the Cardinal’s attack on both sides of the ball, serving as the team’s leading scorer (9.0 ppg) and rebounder (6.3 rpg). Gibbs also serves as a strong defender, logging six steals through the first three contests.