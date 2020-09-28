Women’s Basketball Ranked 14th in espnW’s Way-Too-Early Ranking

Texas A&M Women's Basketball ranks 14th in espnW's Way-Too-Early Top 25 as released by the platform Monday morning.



A&M is one of five Southeastern Conference schools that grace the top 15 of the early ranking. Last season the team finished No. 18 in the Associated Press' Poll and No. 21 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.



The Aggies return a plethora of talent, including 2019 All-SEC first teamer N'dea Jones who led the SEC in total rebounds (351) and rebounds per game (11.7) last season. Also returning are seniors Kayla Wells (13.1 PPG), Ciera Johnson (12.1 PPG) and Aaliyah Wilson (6.5 PPG). Jones, Johnson and Wells started all 30 games for A&M during 2019, and Wilson recorded nine starts.



The Maroon & White also get to see former McDonald's All-American and five-star recruit Jordan Nixon for the first time. Nixon sat out last season due to her transfer from Notre Dame. McKinzie Green and Anna Dreimane round out the returners on the roster, as they combined to play 36 total games.



The Aggies bring an impressive freshmen class to Aggieland for the 2020-21 campaign. The espnW HoopGurlz Recruit Rankings saw Kay Kay Green (No. 48), Maliyah Johnson (No. 75) and Sahara Jones (No. 76) all featured in the top 100. Kenyal Perry of New Orleans, rounds out the freshmen, and was tabbed as the 12th-highest graded post player in 2020 class.



Also joining A&M this season is JUCO All-American Ella Tofaeono from Sydney, Australia, who ranked 12th among all NJCAA players in total rebounds (306). Additionally, the Aggies picked up three Division I transfers this offseason (Destiny Pitts – Minnesota, Zaay Green – Tennessee, Alexis Morris – Rutgers). Each one of the transfers earned All-Freshman Team honors during their rookie campaigns at their previous schools, and Pitts was named the unanimous Big Ten Freshman of the Year (2018). Their eligibility for the 2020-21 campaign is still uncertain, but if they are deemed eligible it will add even more depth to an already deep Aggie roster.