No. 13 Women’s Hoops Releases 2020-21 Schedule

The Aggies will begin the season at home versus Lamar on Nov. 25.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 13 Texas A&M Women’s Basketball released its 25-game slate featuring games against No. 1 South Carolina at home and a road matchup versus the Texas Longhorns as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Friday.

The Aggies will begin the season at home versus Lamar on Nov. 25. This will be the first game A&M has played since the COVID-19 pandemic ended the 2019-20 season. A trip to Chicago to play No. 19 Depaul on Nov. 28 rounds out the first week of play.

The rest of the non-conference schedule sees games on the road against RV Texas (Dec. 6) and Arkansas-Little Rock (Dec. 10). Then the Aggies host five matchups versus Texas Southern (Dec. 2), Abilene Christian (Dec. 13), Sam Houston (Dec. 15), Rice (Dec. 20) and Northwestern State (Dec. 28).

The long-awaited conference slate features home games against Tennessee (Dec. 31), No. 11 Kentucky (Jan. 7), No. 6 Mississippi State (Jan. 17­­­), Georgia (Jan. 31), LSU (Feb. 4), No. 14 Arkansas (Feb. 14), Missouri (Feb. 18) and No. 1 South Carolina (Feb. 28). All four SEC teams ranked in the Associated Press Preseason Poll will make trips to Aggieland.

The Aggies hit the road for eight games at Florida (Jan. 3), Arkansas (Jan. 10), LSU (Jan. 14), Missouri (Jan. 24), Auburn (Jan. 28), Vanderbilt (Feb. 11), Ole Miss (Feb. 21) and Alabama (Feb. 25). The Maroon & White are 83-33 all-time against their road foes.

A&M returns four starters, including All-SEC First Team honoree N’dea Jones. Earlier this week, Jones, Destiny Pitts and Kayla Wells were all named to the Basketball Hall of Fame watch lists for their respective positions.