No. 12 Women’s Basketball Takes on No. 25 Texas in Lone Star Showdown Reboot

The Aggies have won 13 of the last 18 matchups against Texas.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 12 Texas A&M women’s basketball renews one of the most storied rivalries in all of collegiate sports, as the Aggies (3-0) challenge the No. 25 Texas Longhorns (3-0) in a 7:30 p.m. matchup on Sunday at the Frank Erwin Center. A&M’s rivalry reboot against Texas is the last of 10 games in the 2020 SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Fans in the Brazos Valley can tune in to the action live on Sports Radio 1150 The Zone/93.7 FM with Tom Turbiville and Steve Miller on the call. Sunday night’s matchup is set for live broadcast on ESPN, with streaming available for authenticated subscribers around the world on the ESPN app.

Following the team’s first three wins of the season, including a ranked road victory over then-No. 19 DePaul, the Aggies were named ESPN’s Team of the Week. Senior forward N’dea Jones garnered individual honors as well, securing an SEC Co-Player of the Week award and a nomination to the John R. Wooden Award preseason watch list. The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native has dominated the competition thus far, notching three consecutive double-doubles while averaging 19.3 points and 10.7 rebounds per contest.

Texas A&M played a complete game in its 80-63 rematch victory over Lamar. Jones led A&M in scoring with 16 points on a .833 shooting clip, coupled with 11 boards. Ciera Johnson and Aaliyah Wilson both added 14 points with Wilson logging a new career high in rebounds with 10. Jordan Nixon dictated the Aggie offense on Wednesday, dishing out a career-high 10 assists with eight points and three steals. Ella Tofaeono scored her first points in the Maroon & White, leading the bench with eight points and two rebounds.

The Aggies led wire-to-wire, holding Lamar to a .403 shooting percentage from the field. A&M outrebounded Lamar for the second time this season, edging the Cardinals 39-32 in the category. Passing was the name of the game in the offensive attack, as the Aggies won the assist margin by a 23-7 difference.

Under the direction of former Gary Blair assistant Vic Schaefer, the Longhorns come into Sunday night’s ranked battle following blowout victories against SMU, North Texas and Louisiana Tech. The scoring load for Texas falls squarely on the shoulders of junior center Charli Collier, who garnered ESPN National Player of the Week honors after a 44-point scoring outburst against North Texas. The Mont Belvieu, Texas, native currently averages 30.3 points and 12.0 rebounds per game.