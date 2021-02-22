Texas A&M Women's Basketball Beats Ole Miss in Oxford

The Aggies improve to 20-1 with the win

OXFORD, Miss — POSTGAME NOTES

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M climbs to 20-1 with an 11-1 record in Southeastern Conference play.

· Ole Miss drops to 9-9 overall with a 3-9 mark against SEC opponents.

· The Aggies improve to 9-3 in the all-time series against the Rebels and 4-1 in Oxford.

TEAM NOTES

· The Aggies are now tied for the most wins in the country (20) with No. 3 Louisville and No. 6 Stanford.

· The Maroon & White is the only team in the top 10 with just one loss.

· The Aggies have recorded 20 victories in 16-consecutive seasons.

· A&M has now won eight-straight games, dating back to its lone loss of the year in overtime at LSU.

· Texas A&M held the Rebels to their lowest point total (55) of the entire season.

· The Aggies once again enjoyed a 10-point lead against their opponent, marking the 18th game that they have built a double-digit cushion.

· A&M improved its shooting from 29.6% in the first half to 48.4% in the second.

· The Aggies recorded nine turnovers against the Rebels, which is only the fourth time this season they have committed less than 10 turnovers in a ballgame.

· The A&M defense forced 18 turnovers and scored 16 points off the Rebel mistakes.

· The Aggies are 8-1 on the road this season, their most away wins since the 2018-19 campaign.

· Texas A&M started its 21st consecutive game of the season with a lineup of Aaliyah Wilson, Jordan Nixon, Kayla Wells, N’dea Jones and Ciera Johnson.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Kayla Wells led the team in scoring with 18 points. She has now scored in double-digits six-straight games.

· Wells posted a career-high nine rebounds, and led the team on the glass for the first time this year. She also committed zero turnovers and had a season-high two blocks.

· The Dallas, Texas, native notched her 11th double-digit scoring effort of the season and 61st such performance of her career.

· Ciera Johnson became the 33rd member of the 1,000-point club at A&M after sinking a free-throw in the fourth quarter.

· Jordan Nixon scored all of her 11 points in the second half, nine of which came in the fourth quarter.

· Aaliyah Wilson finished with 10 points, dropping double digits in points for the 16th time in the 2020-21 campaign and 35th time in her career.

· Wilson matched her career-high with six assists and grabbed seven rebounds.

· The Muskogee, Oklahoma, native also tied her career-high with six steals.

· Zaay Green added a crucial six points off the bench in the fourth quarter, going 3-of-4 in the period.

· Destiny Pitts nailed three more 3-pointers, bring her season total to 42.

· Pitts led the bench scoring for the Aggies with nine points.