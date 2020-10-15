Texas A&M Women's Basketball Holds First Practice of the Season

Gary Blair's team is loaded with new faces and talent

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M women's basketball team held its first official practice of the 2020-2021 season on Wednesday, and head coach Gary Blair is going to have to learn a lot of new names this season.

The Aggies have nine new players on the roster (four true freshman, four transfers and a newly eligible redshirt player) to go along with four returning starters.

That addition of new talent may give coach Blair his deepest roster in his 18 years in Aggieland.

The challenge now is developing their on-court chemistry.

"My MO is going to be execution," Blair says. "Sharing the ball and playing time. During the Covid situation, availability."

"Coach wants to play fastball, we want to run," senior guard Kayla Wells says. "We have depth so getting tired is not an excuse. We've really been working on transition basketball."

"It's exciting, it's scary really," senior guard Aaliyah Wilson says. "We have so much depth so much talent, it's going to be a great season for sure."