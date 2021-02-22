Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Ranked No. 3 in AP Poll

The ranking matches the highest in program history, as the Aggies were ranked No. 3 for three weeks during the 2008-09 campaign

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s basketball rose to the No. 3 ranking in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll, moving up two spots from last week’s poll.

The ranking matches the highest in program history, as the Aggies were ranked No. 3 for three weeks during the 2008-09 campaign. The Maroon & White has been in the top 10 for 12-consecutive weeks, which is the second longest streak in A&M history (29 weeks – March 15, 2010 - Jan. 2, 2012).

Texas A&M boasts a perfect 8-0 record versus ranked opponents, and is tied for the most overall wins (20) in the country with No. 6 Louisville and No. 4 Stanford. The Aggies are the highest ranked team in the Southeastern Conference for the first time since Nov. 11, 2019.