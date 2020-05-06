Women’s Basketball Student Assistant Honored by TABC

Each year, the TABC names one student assistant as the Student Assistant of the Year for Division I women’s basketball.

Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Student Assistant, John Cochran, was named the Student Assistant of the Year for Division I women’s basketball by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches earlier this week.

“John has been a huge piece for our program since he joined us in 2016,” Head Coach Gary Blair said. “He is an amazing young man who we have seen grow into one of the best managers we have ever had. He is a great Aggie with a bright future, and we are all incredibly proud of him.”

Each year, the TABC names one student assistant as the Student Assistant of the Year for Division I women’s basketball.

“I would like to say thank you to the TABC and the Texas A&M Women’s Basketball program for the opportunity to receive this award,” Cochran said. “To be able to work for a coaching staff with a tradition of success and excellence in women’s basketball has been such a blessing.”