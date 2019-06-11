The No. 6 Texas A&M women's basketball team opened up the season in a big way, taking down Little Rock, 78-35 at Reed Arena Tuesday night. A&M was in charge nearly the entire game as three players finished scoring in double figures. Ciera Johnson led the Aggies with the 12th double-double of her career, kicking off the season with a career-high 24 points and 13 rebounds.

After a close start, the Aggies used a 15-2 run late in the first quarter to pull away. They used another extensive scoring spree in the second quarter to boast a 44-18 lead at the break, dominating in the paint as they outscored Little Rock 30-4 over the first 20 minutes.

A&M continued to cruise in the second, never letting the Trojans get closer than 26 after the break. The Maroon & White dominated the hustle stats, outscoring them in the paint by 44, out-rebounding the visitors by 23 and scoring 16 more points off the bench.

TEAM NOTES

The Aggies averaged 32.4 points in the paint last season and scored 30 in the first half alone against Little Rock.

A&M only allowed the Trojans to score 35 points in the game, the fewest points allowed in the series.

The Aggies moved to 10-2 all-time against Little Rock, 6-0 in College Station.

Texas A&M used the starting lineup of Chennedy Carter, Shambria Washington, Kayla Wells, N'dea Jones and Ciera Johnson.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Ciera Johnson put up 18 points in the first half, matching the Little Rock team total. She finished with a career-high 24 points and added 13 rebounds.

Johnson notched double-digit field goals for the first time in her career with 11 in the victory.

This was the second time in her career Johnson has scored 20-plus points, first doing so at Florida last season.

Chennedy Carter scored in double figures for the 40th consecutive game with 16 points against the Trojans. She also added five rebounds and a near-career-high six assists.

N'dea Jones rounded out the double-digit scorer for A&M recording her 12th career game in double figures with 13 points, sinking a career-best nine free throws on 10 attempts.

UP NEXT

The Aggies will to host the US Olympic Team on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. The game will air on SEC Network Plus, available online through cable and ESPN subscriptions.