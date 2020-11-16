Women’s Golf Signs Three in 2021 Class

The 2021 signees include Adela Cernousek, Lana Calibuso-Kwee and Lauren Nguyen.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Women’s Golf and head coach Andrea Gaston announced the signing of three student-athletes to National Letters of Intent on Monday.

The 2021 signees include Adela Cernousek, Lana Calibuso-Kwee and Lauren Nguyen. This is the third signing class for coach Gaston, the three-time National Champion.

“I am very excited about this recruiting class,” Gaston said. “We picked up three young ladies that already have the core values of Texas A&M. They have great potential and we can’t wait for them to get here, so we can help them grow on and off the course.”

Adela Cernousek | Antibes, France

Cernousek joins the Aggie family from across the pond in Antibes, France. She is No. 231 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), and is No. 55 in the U18 European Golf Rankings. She locked in the tournament championship at the Championnat de France Cadets (Oct. 31, 2020), turning in a 36-hole score of 143. Cernousek registered a second-place finish at the Grand Prix Jean Louis Jurion (Oct. 18, 2020).

Gaston on Cernousek: Adela has a lot of match-play experience and is on the Junior French National Team. She is a talented and athletic individual. She has the makings of a great player. What impressed us when we first saw her back in 2018 was her length and ability to hit a lot of different golf shots. Her experience is going to be really helpful to our team.

Lana Calibuso-Kwee | Wailuku, Hawaii | Baldwin High School

The Hawaiian holds the No. 79 spot in the Rolex American Junior Golf Association Ranking (AJGA). She was named the 2019 Maui Interscholastic League (MIL) Girls Golfer of the Year and won the 2019 MIL individual title. The Aggie led Baldwin High School to its third-consecutive MIL Girls Team Championship, shooting a 33 on the back nine on just 13 putts. Calibuso-Kwee has locked in two runner-up finishes on the AJGA circuit. She came in third at the AJGA Junior at Kingwood (Oct. 2, 2020) and took home a share of the tournament championship at the Junior Americas Cup (Aug. 1, 2019). She came in first in the 17-18 division at the 2019 Joanne Winter Silver Belle in Mesa, Arizona.

Gaston on Calibuso-Kwee: She is an up and coming hardworking individual with some really good experience and finishes on the AJGA circuit. She has all of the qualities of an Aggie and we know she is excited about getting here.

Lauren Nguyen | Katy, Texas | Seven Lakes High School

Nguyen is ranked No. 120 in the Rolex AJGA rankings. The Katy, Texas, native was the 2019 Texas Legends Junior Tour Player of the Year. Nguyen led Seven Lakes to two-straight Region III-6A championships (‘18, ’19). She captured the 94th Texas Junior Amateur Golf Title (Aug. 3, 2020), after turning a 6-under 66 in the final round to secure a one-stroke victory. The future Aggie also locked in top-five finishes at the Westrock Coffee Junior Championship (Oct. 16, 2020) and KJ Choi Foundation Texas Junior Championship (July 6, 2020).