SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas A&M women’s golf matched the program’s 54-hole scoring record with a 14-under performance at the Jim West Challenge. Two Aggies, Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Brooke Tyree, came away with top-10 finishes.

Texas A&M made the biggest jump on the leaderboard Monday, moving up to fourth place after a final-round 5-under 283—the best round of the day at the par 72 / 6,033-yard Kissing Tree Golf Club. Three of the five Aggies in the lineup shot par-or-better, giving the squad nine par-or-better rounds over the course of the tournament.

“The girls really played with heart today,” head coach Andrea Gaston said. “The conditions were really challenging, with wind gusts between 15 and 25 miles per hour. I’m proud of how the girls rose to the occasion to post a really good score.”

Fernández García-Poggio set a Texas A&M freshman 54-hole record with an 8-under 208, good enough for her second consecutive third-place finish. Her final-round 69 increased her run to five consecutive rounds of par-or-better, and the freshman led the tournament with 17 birdies.

Tyree picked up her second top-10 finish in three tournaments with a career-best eighth place finish. Tyree wrote a 1-under 71 on her scorecard Monday, finishing the tournament at 6-under 210. The Sulphur, Louisiana native co-led the tournament with a score of 4-under on par-4s.

Sasikarn Somboonsup of Texas State won the event at 10-under 206, and Ole Miss won the event at 28-under par.

Courtney Dow had her best round of the event Monday, a 2-under 70 highlighted by an eagle on the par 5/486-yard No. 5. Dow, who led the tournament with a 9-under score on par-5s, tied for 29th at 1-under par. She has now finished in the top 30 in all three events this season.

Amber Park tied for 38th with a steady 2-over 218, after a final-round 73. Park had 39 pars, the fourth-most in the tournament, and finished the event with pars or birdies on 46 of the 54 holes.

Elizabeth Caldarelli finished 76th at 17-over, shooting an 84 in Monday’s round.

The Aggies return to action November 1-3 in San José del Cabo, Mexico for the Battle at the Beach, which closes the fall season.

Fun Facts On The Tournament

· Texas A&M featured the tournament’s leaders in par 4 scoring (Brooke Tyree), par 5 scoring (Courtney Dow) and birdies (Blanca Fernández García-Poggio)

· Additionally, Dow ranked second in par 3 scoring and Amber Park ranked fourth in pars

· Three Aggies, Tyree (69), Park (70) and Elizabeth Caldarelli (74) had their season-best round in the tournament

· Fernández García-Poggio’s 8-under score set a freshman record, and is the eighth-best 54-hole record for any golfer in program history

· Texas A&M matched a 54-hole record at 14-under par, and also posted the best 36-hole score since 2015 (-8) and matched the ninth-best 18-hole score (-9)

· Texas A&M’s final-round 283 was the best round of the day, and one of just two under-par rounds Monday.

· The Aggies had three golfers finish at par-or-better for the first time this season

· Two Aggies finished in the top-10 for the second straight tournament

· At least one Aggie has finished top-10 in all three tournaments this fall