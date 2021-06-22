Texas A&M Women’s Swimming & Diving Named CSCAA Scholar All-America Team

The women's team posted an impressive 3.51 team GPA during the spring semester

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M women's swimming & diving team was recognized by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) as it was named a Scholar All-America Team by the organization Tuesday.

The women's team posted an impressive 3.51 team GPA during the spring semester. Eighteen members of the squad earned a spot on the SEC Winter Honor Roll, recognizing student-athletes with a 3.0 GPA or higher.