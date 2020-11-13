Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Signs Stellar Class

The 2021 signing class marks the second-straight class that the women’s tennis program has signed that includes a trio of blue chippers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women's tennis head coach Mark Weaver formally announced the signing of a trio of stellar recruits. The blue chip trio of Jeanette Mireles, Ellie Pittman and Mary Stoiana are among the country’s best high school seniors.

"I am ecstatic to announce our fall recruiting class for 2021," Weaver said. "Coach Szabo and I are very confident and optimistic in relation to the direction that our program is headed going forward. In my opinion, the overall American class for 2021 is the toughest class I have seen in all my years of recruiting and our group of signees will be one of the top signing classes in the nation, if not the best."

The 2021 signing class marks the second-straight class that the women’s tennis program has signed that includes a trio of blue chippers, in 2018 Texas A&M inked Jessica Anzo, Jayci Goldsmith and Katya Townsend. The Aggies did not sign classes in the 2019 and 2020 signing period.

Mireles ranks 23rd currently on tennisrecruiting.net and holds a career-best 10.93 UTR. The Houstonian reached the semifinals of the 2020 ITA Fall Circuit at Texas A&M in September before falling to A&M’s Tatiana Makarova. In July’s ITA Summer Circuit event in College Station, Mireles reached the finals after picking up a trio of wins at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

"Jeannette is a strong blue chip recruit and is basically a home town girl to us right having grown up right down the road from Aggieland," Weaver said. "We were very fortunate in getting to see Jeannette compete quite often and also very early on. She has played at a high level since day one of the recruiting process and she will be ready to go once she steps foot onto campus."

"I chose Texas A&M because it felt like a natural fit for me and my family," Mireles said. "Texas A&M offers both strong academics and competitive athletics. I am excited to get the opportunity to play for both Coach Weaver and Szabo."

Pittman, from Indianapolis, Indiana, comes to Aggieland as the number 25 player in the senior class and the top senior in Indiana, according to tennisrecruiting.net. The right-hander owns a career-best UTR of 10.93 and has picked up wins at each of the ITA Circuit events she has entered this year.

"Ellie is another blue chip player in a ridiculously highly competitive 2021 American class," Weaver said. "She will undoubtedly make an immediate impact in regards to strengthening our lineup and I expect her to do nothing but improve each and every day once she sets foot here in Aggieland."

"Texas A&M is the right place for me because of the great academic and athletic reputation and culture on campus," Pittman said. "I am very excited to play tennis for the Aggies, Coach Weaver and Coach Szabo; where I can continue to grow and improve as both a tennis player and a person."

Stoiana hails from Southbury, Connecticut where she ranks as the best player in the New England region and No. 13 player nationally, according to tennisrecruiting.net. The right-hander has posted six wins over fellow blue chippers in the past year and owns a career-high 10.93 UTR.

"Mary is a solid blue chip recruit that brings a tremendous amount of variety to her game," Weaver said. “She is a very versatile player and has a lot of different tools to throw out and use on the tennis court."