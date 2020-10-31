Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Outpaces Baylor on Day Two of the Aggie Halloween Classic

The Aggies saw a wide array of success in the singles competition against the Bears, racking up multiple hard-fought wins in the process

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s tennis celebrated Halloween in style on Saturday, absolutely dominating student-athletes from Baylor at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. The Maroon & White tallied seven total victories on the day, including a whopping five singles match wins and a pair of doubles triumphs.

The Aggies saw a wide array of success in the singles competition against the Bears, racking up multiple hard-fought wins in the process. Riley McQuaid got A&M started with an authoritative 6-0, 6-1 win against Jessica Hinojosa on court three, followed by Tatiana Makarova’s 7-5, 6-3 defeat of Mel Krywoj on court one. Elise Robbins also secured a straight-set win, posting a 7-6(4), 6-3 result against Hannah Pinto.

Sophomore Katya Townsend and redshirt freshman Jessica Anzo busied themselves in the meantime with a pair of exhilarating matches on courts two and five. Townsend dispatched with Alicia Herrero Linana (6-4, 4-6, 6-2) while Anzo came back strong against Audrey Boch-Collins after a first set loss, finishing 0-6, 7-6(2), 6-3.

A&M locked in a pair of doubles victories on Saturday as well, with last season’s No. 1 doubles lineup of Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith defeating Shakhraichuk and Anastasia Kharitonova (6-3). Townsend and Anzo also earned their first doubles win as a team in 2020, beating Krywoj and Herrero Linana 6-4.

The Aggie Halloween Classic concludes tomorrow, Sunday Nov. 1 at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. First serve in the doubles competition is slated for 10 a.m. with singles following immediately thereafter.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On the team’s Day Two performance against Baylor…

“It was an excellent day for the Aggies. Baylor has a very good team there, and we played some very strong opponents on every court today. The fact that we won two out of the three doubles matches and five out of the six singles matches speaks to the level that we played at today. We really took it to another level compared to yesterday, and that was the challenge to the team. Now we need to come back out and play at an even higher level tomorrow.”

Tennis Match Results

Aggie Halloween Classic

Bryan-College Station, Texas – George P. Mitchell Tennis Center

Singles

Round Two

Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Mel Krywoj (BU) 7-5, 6-3

Katya Townsend (TAMU) def. Alicia Herrero Linana (BU) 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

Angelina Shakhraichuk (BU) def. Lucia Quiterio (TAMU) 0-6, 7-6(3), 6-4

Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Jessica Hinojosa (BU) 6-0, 6-1

Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Audrey Boch-Collins (BU) 0-6, 7-6(2), 6-3

Elise Robbins (TAMU) def. Hannah Pinto (BU) 7-6(4), 6-3

Doubles

Round Two

Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. Angelina Shakhraichuk / Anastasia Kharitonova (BU) 6-3

Katya Townsend / Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Mel Krywoj / Alicia Herrero Linana (BU) 6-4