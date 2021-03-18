Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Drops 4-2 Match at Kentucky

Kentucky wrapped up the win through points on court two, Carlota Molina over Goldsmith, and court six, Arresa over Anzo.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Texas A&M women’s tennis team dropped a 4-2 match at Kentucky (12-3, 4-3) Thursday at the Boone Tennis Complex. Saturday, the Aggies (10-4, 2-2) are scheduled to travel to Nashville to challenge No. 14 Vanderbilt at 12 p.m. (CT) at the Currey Tennis Center

“Today was a high energy college tennis match,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “We definitely had our chances, but we were not able to cross the finish line. So many of these matches come down to how you play the big points and unfortunately, Kentucky was able to come through in the big moments. We will have another good opportunity on Saturday and I know that with the character of our group we will come out fighting once again.”

The Wildcats claimed the doubles point to open the match with wins on courts one and three. On the top court, Akvile Parazinskaite and Fiona Arrese topped A&M’s Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith before No. 57 Lesedi Jacobs and Anastasia Tkachenko bested A&M’s Jessica Anzo and Katya Townsend to clinch the point.

In singles action, the Aggies quickly tied the match up as No. 64 Makarova topped Parazinskaite 6-0, 6-4 on court one. Kentucky reclaimed the lead as Jacobs tipped up Townsend 6-4, 6-4 on court three. The match was tied for the second and final time at 2-2 as Dorthea Faa-Hviding defeated Carla Girbau 6-2, 6-3 on court four.

Kentucky wrapped up the win through points on court two, Carlota Molina over Goldsmith, and court six, Arresa over Anzo.

Tennis Match Results

Texas A&M vs Kentucky Women's Tennis

Mar 18, 2021 at Lexington, Ky.

(Boone Tennis Center)

#28 Kentucky Women's Tennis 4, #27 Texas A&M 2

Singles competition

1. #64 Tatiana Makarova (AM) def. Akvile Parazinskaite (UK) 6-0, 6-4

2. Carlota Molina (UK) def. Jayci Goldsmith (AM) 7-6 (11-9), 3-6, 6-4

3. Lesedi Jacobs (UK) def. Katya Townsend (AM) 6-4, 6-4

4. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (AM) def. Carla Girbau (UK) 6-2, 6-3

5. Elizabeth Stevens (UK) vs. Renee McBryde (AM) 3-6, 5-5, unfinished

6. Fiona Arrese (UK) def. Jessica Anzo (AM) 6-1, 7-5

Doubles competition

1. Akvile Parazinskaite/Fiona Arrese (UK) def. #39 Tatiana Makarova/Jayci Goldsmith (AM) 6-4

2. Carla Girbau/Elizabeth Stevens (UK) vs. Renee McBryde/Dorthea Faa-Hviding (AM) 4-4, unfinished

3. #57 Lesedi Jacobs/Anastasia Tkachenko (UK) def. Jessica Anzo/Katya Townsend (AM) 7-5

Match Notes:

Texas A&M 10-4, 2-2 SEC; National ranking #27

Kentucky Women's Tennis 12-3, 4-3 SEC; National ranking #28

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3); Singles (1,3,4,2,6)