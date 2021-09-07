Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Earns Five ITA Preseason Rankings

In the newcomer rankings, Aggie freshman Mary Stoiana made her debut appearance in the preseason top-10

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s tennis received five overall selections in the 2021-22 ITA Division I Women’s Preseason Rankings, including one doubles team, one singles player and a newcomer each ranked in the top-10 nationally, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced Tuesday.

A&M made history in the fall doubles poll, landing the All-American tandem of graduate Tatiana Makarova and senior Jayci Goldsmith at the No. 3 position in the preseason top-60. Makarova and Goldsmith’s recognition as a top-three team nationally places them as the highest-rated doubles team in the history of the Texas A&M program which dates back to 1979. The duo currently stands as the highest rated team in the Southeastern Conference and ranks seven spots ahead of the next-highest pairing from the Lone Star State.

The Maroon & White stood out in the first singles rankings of the 2021-22 season, landing a trio of student-athletes in the preseason top-125. ITA Singles All-American Makarova opens the season as the No. 10 overall performer, the second-highest rated player in the Southeastern Conference and the state of Texas. A&M also landed a pair of seniors in Goldsmith and Katya Townsend on the list, ranking No. 103 and No. 108 spots, respectively.

In the newcomer rankings, Aggie freshman Mary Stoiana made her debut appearance in the preseason top-10, landing at the No. 10 spot nationally. The Southbury, Connecticut, native ranks as the No. 5 overall recruit and earned the coveted blue chip status according to the Tennis Recruiting Network, as well as being rated as the No. 1 player from both Connecticut and the New England region.

Aggie women’s tennis opens fall tournament play later this month at the Baylor Invitational (September 30-October 2) and the 2022 dual match season begins at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center on January 16 with a doubleheader against McNeese and Tarleton.

ITA DIVISION I WOMEN’S RANKINGS

SINGLES

#10 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU)

#103 Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU)

#108 Katya Townsend (TAMU)

DOUBLES

#3 Tatiana Makarova/Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU)

NEWCOMER

#10 Mary Stoiana (TAMU)

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On Texas A&M’s representation in the ITA preseason rankings…

“It’s exciting to see how well represented we are in the rankings, which speaks highly to the strength of our team this season. We have a handful of other players as well that were not in the rankings that are also playing at a very high level. Our tennis team is loaded with talent this year and we are in a very good position to do great things this year.”

Graduate Tatiana Makarova

On earning multiple top-10 rankings…

“I’m pleasantly surprised to be ranked that high, but I did expect to be starting the year somewhere in that range. I’m also very happy and incredibly proud to be the highest ranked doubles team in Texas A&M history with Jayci. It’s an honor, and we’re planning to keep things rolling in that direction. Now, it’s time to get to work and keep moving forward!”

Senior Jayci Goldsmith

On her historic preseason accolades…

“I’m super pleased with the results! It was really exciting to have competed at the level we did last year, and I can’t wait to see what more we can accomplish in the coming season as a team. In doubles, Tatiana and I have played together for three years, and it’s really encouraging to see how much we have improved. I love playing with Tatiana, and the two of us work so well together on the court.”

Senior Katya Townsend

On her preseason singles ranking…

“I’m excited to build on this last year and continue to improve the level of my game as much as I can. I had surgery after the season, and I know that I’ll be back stronger and can’t wait to show my progression on the court while helping contribute to the team and our future success.”

Freshman Mary Stoiana

