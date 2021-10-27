Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Heads to Houston for Rice Invitational

Eight Aggies will make the trek to Rice’s campus Thursday, headlined by returning letterwinners Isa Di Laura, Renee McBryde and Elise Robbins

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s tennis returns to action Thursday thru Saturday, Oct. 28-30, as the Aggies travel to the George R. Brown Tennis Center for the Rice Invitational. The Maroon & White will take on student-athletes from BYU, Houston, Rice and SMU at the three-day event.

“We are excited to get some more tournament competition in over the next few days,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “We feel that we are making some very good progress as a group and have really gotten into the thick of things in our practices. Our team is really elevating their games at the moment, and they continue to improve every day. I am looking forward to seeing how that carries over into this week’s matches.”

Eight Aggies will make the trek to Rice’s campus Thursday, headlined by returning letterwinners Isa Di Laura, Renee McBryde and Elise Robbins. Four A&M freshmen are slated to make an appearance, with Kayal Gownder, Jeanette Mireles, Gianna Pielet and Ellie Pittman each set to play in their second tournaments of the fall campaign. Senior Katya Townsend, a native of Coconut Creek, Florida, is expected to make her first appearance of the 2021-22 season at the event.

The Houston native, Mireles returns to her hometown boasting a 3-1 record and stands as the only Aggie to remain undefeated against ranked singles opposition, going 2-0 in that category. Gownder, Di Laura and Pielet each remain at an even .500 through their introductory efforts this fall.